Judge Bars Attorneys from Commenting on Confidential Communications in Trump Fraud Trial

The judge in Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial barred attorneys in the case Friday from commenting on “confidential communications” between him and his staff, after the former president’s attorneys renewed claims that a clerk is poisoning the proceedings. Threatening “serious sanctions” for any violations, Judge Arthur Engoron expanded on a prior gag order that prohibited parties in the trial from speaking publicly about court staffers
. The earlier order didn’t mention the parties’ attorneys, but Engoron had suggested Thursday he might expand it. The matter seized attention on a day when Eric Trump, one of the former president’s sons and a top executive in the family business, wrapped up his testimony. He said he relied completely on accountants and lawyers to assure the accuracy of financial documents that are key to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit. The state lawsuit accuses Trump and his company of deceiving banks and insurers by exaggerating his wealth on his annual financial statements. Trump and other defendants, including sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., deny the allegations. The former president and current Republican 2024 front-runner is due to testify Monday in the case, which threatens the real estate empire that launched him into the public eye and, eventually, politic
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AllSidesNow | Read more »
Source: CBSHealth | Read more »
Source: MSNBC | Read more »
NEWSMAX: Judge: Release Oregon Inmates Without AttorneysU.S. District Court Judge Michael McShane ordered the release of all indigent criminal defendants held in Oregon jails if they are not appointed an attorney within a week of their first court appearances, The Oregonian newspaper reported.
Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »
Source: sdut | Read more »
Source: AP | Read more »