Judge Appoints Special Master to Oversee Troubled Federal Women's Prison

A judge on Friday appointed a special master to oversee a troubled federal women’s prison in California known for rampant sexual abuse against inmates, marking the first time the Bureau of Prisons has been subject to such oversight. A 2021 Associated Press investigation that found a culture of abuse and cover-ups at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin brought increased scrutiny from Congress and the Bureau of Prisons.

The low-security prison and its adjacent minimum-security satellite camp, located about 21 miles (34 kilometers) east of Oakland, have more than 600 inmates. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers named Wendy Still — a veteran corrections and probation official with extensive experience coordinating compliance with the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act — as the special master. The judge also appointed several staff members to assist her

