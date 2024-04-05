Judge Allows Prosecutor to Stay on Case Despite Relationship with Lead Prosecutor

A judge last month permitted Willis to stay on the case, but not before thoroughly admonishing her for failing to disclose a relationship she had with her lead prosecutor. Now, she is facing numerous other problems, including Trump’s appeal of that decision, a state legislative investigation, and a new allegation of misconduct by a defense attorney . Trump and several co-defendants filed the appeal last week of Judge Scott McAfee’s decision not to disqualify Willis from the case.

McAfee had found Willis displayed a “tremendous lapse in judgement” but said she could continue the prosecution so long as she fired Nathan Wade, with whom she had been romantically involved.McAfee made a “legal error” that required the Georgia Court of Appeals’s “immediate review.” The appellate court now has until early May to decide whether it will take up the matter. The appellate court could reject Trump, and the case would then continue under McAfee’s watc

