Judge Allows Criminal Indictment Against Trump to Proceed

A judge in Georgia has ruled that the criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump and others will proceed, rejecting arguments that the charges seek to criminalize protected political speech . The indictment, issued by a grand jury in August, accuses Trump and 18 others of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia . Trump's attorneys argued that the charges were based on political speech , which is protected by the First Amendment .

However, the judge stated that he must consider the language of the indictment in favor of the prosecution at this pretrial stage

Donald Trump Indictment Political Speech First Amendment Georgia Election

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Special prosecutor quits after judge allows Fani Willis to stay on Trump's Georgia caseDistrict attorney's former romantic partner steps aside as special prosecutor after judge rules Willis may stay on the 2020 election interference case against Trump and allies.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Fulton County Judge Allows Prosecutor to Stay on Trump CaseFulton County Judge rules that Prosecutor Fani Willis can continue on the Donald Trump case if fellow prosecutor and ex-lover Nathan Wade is removed or resigns.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Judge allows Trump's appeal in keeping Fani Willis on Georgia 2020 election caseAttorneys for Trump and the other defendants had said a failure to remove Willis could imperil any convictions.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Georgia judge allows Trump and co-defendants to appeal Willis removal rulingA Georgia judge gave permission to Donald Trump and other co-defendants to appeal his decision that kept Fani Willis on the 2020 election interference case.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Judge allows Trump to appeal Fani Willis disqualification rulingJudge Scott McAfee declined to outright disqualify the Fulton County DA.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Georgia judge allows Trump, co-defendants to appeal Fani Willis disqualification decisionA Georgia judge presiding over the 2020 election interference case against former President Trump announced Wednesday that Trump and co-defendants can appeal his decision to not disqualify Fani Willis.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »