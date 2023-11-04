Judge Allows $40 Million Lawsuit Against School System Over Negligence Claims

A judge ruled that Abby Zwerner can proceed with her $40 million lawsuit against a school system over claims of negligence by school administrators. The judge disagreed with the school board's argument that Zwerner was only eligible for workers compensation. Zwerner suffered serious injuries in a classroom shooting and alleges that administrators ignored warnings about the student who carried out the shooting.

