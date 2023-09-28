Judge acquits 2 Chicago police officers of charges stemming from shooting of unarmed man

Two Chicago police officers accused of shooting an unarmed man and then lying about it have been acquitted. Cook County Judge Lawrence Flood ruled Thursday that Sgt. Prosecutors had argued during the trial that the officers provoked awith the teen, who was armed, and then shot and wounded Medina. The officers said they came under fire and shot Medina in self-defense, but no gun was found near him.

The officers said Medina and the teen fired first, but surveillance footage contradicted their account, and the Cook County State Attorney’s Office found the officers had fired first.

Medina testified that he thought the unmarked police car contained gang members, so he put his hands up to show he was unarmed. He held a cellphone and wine bottle in one hand, and the other was empty.

“As the victim and juvenile approached the vehicle, the juvenile held onto the firearm,” Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Alyssa Janicki said. “The victim was unarmed.” As the armed teen ran off, officers fired shots from the car, and Medina was struck.Defense attorney Tim Grace, said during opening arguments that the officers “were faced with a deadly threat, and their actions were a reasonable use of deadly force.” headtopics.com

The courtroom gallery packed with officers, police union officials and other supporters of Liakopoulos and Reynoso burst into applause at the verdict.

Medina was shot three times, including twice in the back, according to Gregory Kiki, his attorney.

The officers were headed to training at the police academy at the time of the shooting.

