Juan Soto's Frustration Evident in Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game

New York Yankees ' Juan Soto expresses frustration during baseball game against Toronto Blue Jays .

Juan Soto delivers game-saving throw in New York Yankees debutJuan Soto played the hero in his Yankees debut, and did so in a surprising way -- with a game-saving throw to the plate in the ninth inning of a 5-4 win over the Astros.

One MLB player to watch from every team: Juan Soto one-and-done with Yankees?From top prospects debuting to international players moving stateside to young talents potentially becoming stars, here's who we're most excited to watch in 2024.

Juan Soto homers again as Yankees get good look at most of opening day lineupAaron Boone likes what he sees from a lineup the New York Yankees manager says will closely resemble what the club fields on opening day. New star right fielder Juan Soto hit his fourth homer of spring training and catcher Jose Trevino went deep in his spring debut coming off a calf injury in a 9-8 victory over Atlanta.

Juan Soto named American League Player of the Week in 1st impactful showing with YankeesThe Yankees are off to their best start in two decades after sweeping the Astros 4-0 in Houston thanks in large part to Juan Soto, named American League

Juan Soto, Astros slayer: Three takeaways from Yankees' season-opening sweepHow did New York pull off a four-game sweep in Houston to open the season? It starts (and ends) with Juan Soto but goes much deeper for the new-look Yankees.

Juan Soto's RBI single in 9th gives Yankees sweep of AstrosJuan Soto had three hits Sunday capped by an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning that lifted the Yankees to an opening four-game sweep.

