JSO believes 9-year-old boy was shot accidentally by his 6-year-old brother

Officers went to a hospital where a 9-year-old was transported with several gunshot wounds to his lower body.
JSO discovered the incident took place at 1500 Mount Herman Street.Detectives believe the victim was shot by accident by his 6-year-old brother. The family was home at the time of the incident. The victim's injuries are non-life threatening and he is receiving medical treatment.
Crime Scene Detectives are at that location processing evidence and do not know exactly where the gun was. Police say they do not know whose gun it is.
The victim's injuries are non-life threatening and he is receiving medical treatment.
Detectives from the JSO Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit are interviewing the other occupants of the residence. All witnesses are cooperating.