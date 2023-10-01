deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee BucksHoliday goes to the Celtics in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and two future first-round draft picks, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity...

deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee BucksHoliday goes to the Celtics in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and two future first-round draft picks, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has yet to be approved by the league.Flipping Holiday for Brogdon, Williams and more draft capital means the Trail Blazers have turned Lillard into four players (with Deandre Ayton and Toumani Camara also included as part of Wednesday’s deal), three first-round picks and two pick swaps. That’s a strong haul for Lillard, the seven-time All-Star who was officially welcomed to Milwaukee by his new team on Saturday.The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Celtics acquire Jrue Holiday from Trail Blazers, give up Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon and 1st round picksThe Boston Celtics saw the Milwaukee Bucks get Damian Lillard in a trade, and decided they would also get in on the action. Boston reportedly traded Robert Williams, Malcolm Brodgon, a 2024 first-round pick and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

