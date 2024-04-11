Jrue Holiday Agrees to $135 Million Contract Extension with Celtics

Holiday has agreed on a four-year, $135 million contract extension , his agent, Jason Glushon of Glushon Sports Management, told ESPN on Wednesday. Holiday is declining his $37.3 million player option for 2024-25 to sign a long-term deal that'll take him through the 2027-28 season, Glushon said.
Holiday's extension saves the Celtics several million dollars on the cap next year and aids in keeping together a talented and expensive core ofand Holiday that has led the franchise to the NBA's best record this season. With Holiday's extension, the Celtics are destined toHoliday will become the fourth player to sign a guaranteed deal worth more than $100 million at 33 or older -- a list that also includes, taking several months to gauge his confidence and comfort in the organization before signing a similar four-year, $135 million contract extension. In the ensuing months, Holiday won an NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal -- something he'll try to repeat in 2024 with the Celtics and Team USA. Holiday's scoring average understandably dropped upon joining the Celtics' starry lineup, but he's shooting a career-best 43% on 3-pointers -- including 62% on corner 3s, which would be the best over a season for any NBA player with 50-plus attempts in the past 25 years. He remains one of the most versatile and accomplished defenders, matching up this season against guards, forwards and centers
