JPMorgan says go short European bank stocks as headwinds build

Deteriorating economic conditions with the likelihood that interest rates have peaked will impact the earnings of European banks, and the sector should be sold short, said JPMorgan.

But now that most banks have released third-quarter earnings, it is a good time to go underweight the sector. “We are advising to open a short in European banks,” he said. “After all, the banks rally was underpinned by the sharp move up in bond yields over the past three years, with German 10 year BX:TMBMKDE-10Y moving from -0.5% to 3%, and U.S. 10 year BX:TMUBMUSD10Y from 1% to 5%. Any potential fall in yields, or the ECB cuts next year, will reduce banks’ profitability,” wrote Matejka.

“From the regulatory side, the sector might not enjoy as favorable a backdrop as it did recently, with buybacks and capital return to shareholders as good as they get. Also, the risk of punitive taxes is elevated – it is being discussed in a number of countries,” JPMorgan added. headtopics.com

The JPMorgan note did not seem to have a great impact on European bank shares on Monday, however, with the STOXX 600 Bank index XX:SX7P up 0.3% despite the biggest member HSBC dipping on the day. “HSBC is managing to shield itself from economic attack through its sheer size, while also remaining mindful on the importance of continuing to grow the business, especially in areas where it has particular strength,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

United States Headlines Read more: MarketWatch »

S&P 500 futures rise from five-month low with Fed and Apple results in viewJamie Chisholm is a markets reporter based in London. Read more ⮕

Bond yields steady as traders eye Treasury refunding, Fed decision and jobs data in coming daysJamie Chisholm is a markets reporter based in London. Read more ⮕

JPMorgan strategists advise opening a short in European banks, upgrade healthcareJPMorgan strategists advise opening a short in European banks, upgrade healthcare Read more ⮕

Now is an attractive entry point for long-term investors: JPMorgan strategistCritical information for the U.S. trading day Read more ⮕

Jamie Dimon's stock-moving trades show why investors should track CEOs' buying and sellingExecutives and board members often make trades involving their company stock holdings, but making sense of the transactions can sometimes be a tall task. Read more ⮕

Earnings calls reveal how companies ranging from Coca-Cola to JPMorgan are capitalizing on AITechnology isn't the only industry poised to benefit from the AI boom. How companies beyond the sector are harnessing emerging tools. Read more ⮕