JPMorgan says go short European bank stocks as headwinds build

Deteriorating economic conditions with the likelihood that interest rates have peaked will impact the earnings of European banks, and the sector should be sold short, said JPMorgan.
But now that most banks have released third-quarter earnings, it is a good time to go underweight the sector. “We are advising to open a short in European banks,” he said. “After all, the banks rally was underpinned by the sharp move up in bond yields over the past three years, with German 10 year BX:TMBMKDE-10Y moving from -0.5% to 3%, and U.S. 10 year BX:TMUBMUSD10Y from 1% to 5%. Any potential fall in yields, or the ECB cuts next year, will reduce banks’ profitability,” wrote Matejka.
“From the regulatory side, the sector might not enjoy as favorable a backdrop as it did recently, with buybacks and capital return to shareholders as good as they get. Also, the risk of punitive taxes is elevated – it is being discussed in a number of countries,” JPMorgan added. headtopics.com
The JPMorgan note did not seem to have a great impact on European bank shares on Monday, however, with the STOXX 600 Bank index XX:SX7P up 0.3% despite the biggest member HSBC dipping on the day. “HSBC is managing to shield itself from economic attack through its sheer size, while also remaining mindful on the importance of continuing to grow the business, especially in areas where it has particular strength,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.