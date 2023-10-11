JPMorgan Collaborates with WisdomTree, Apollo, and Others on Blockchain Interoperability Proof-of-Concept

JPMorgan’s Onyx Digital Assets team collaborated with asset and wealth managers WisdomTree and Apollo, blockchain technology providers Avalanche, Oasis Pro, Provenance Blockchain and Biconomy, plus interoperability solutions LayerZero Labs and Axelar on a blockchain interoperability proof-of-concept for investment-portfolio management.

The collaboration comes under the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Project Guardian initiative — arguing for open and interoperable private networks that offer tokenized asset exchange utilizing decentralized finance protocols. The JPMorgan-led project aims to demonstrate how blockchain technology can manage large-scale client portfolios, execute trades and enable automated portfolio management of tokenized financial assets, including alternatives such as private equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure alongside liquid assets in discretionary portfolios, according to a statemen

