JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Friday reported a stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit as the bank benefitted from a boost in net interest income and below-normal credit costs.

The bank said its profit for the three months ending Sept. 30 rose by 35% to $13.151 billion, or $4.33 a share, from $9.737 billion in the year-ago quarter.JPMorgan said its third-quarter revenue rose to $39.9 billion from $32.72 billion in the year-ago quarter, compared to the analyst forecast of $39.63 billion.JPMorgan Chase’s stock reversed its downward course and rose 0.

“This may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades,” Dimon said. “While we hope for the best, we prepare the Firm for a broad range of outcomes so we can consistently deliver for clients no matter the environment. headtopics.com

Looking ahead, the bank said it now expects 2023 net interest income of $88.5 billion and net interest income excluding markets to be $89 billion, up from its earlier estimate of $87 billion from three months ago.

Stephen Beck, managing partner of consulting firm Cg42, said Chase has benefitted from its roughly $42 billion spending on technology in the past three years and that its business remains less vulnerable to competition than others. headtopics.com

“Chase has been the exception because of their tech investment,” Beck said. “Their relationships with younger consumers are paying off because their technology promotes stickier relationships and so customers are more prone to put more money into the bank.

JPMorgan Chase’s three major business lines include Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Bank, Corporate unit and Asset & Wealth Management.

