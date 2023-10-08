JPMorgan Chase, Pepsi, Delta, and More Stocks to Watch This Week

September inflation data and the start of earnings season are the highlights for investors this week. The stock market will be open on Monday, but U.S. bond markets will be closed.
Other companies publishing results this week include PepsiCo on Tuesday, then Delta Air Lines, Domino’s Pizza, Fastenal, and Walgreens Boots Alliance on Thursday. The BLS will also report the producer price index on Wednesday. The headline PPI is expected to be up 1.6% year over year and the core PPI is seen rising 2.3%. Federal Reserve watchers will closely parse the minutes from the central bank’s mid-September policy meeting after their release on Wednesday.
Monday, 10/9 Bond markets are closed for the Columbus Day holiday. The Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange have regular trading hours.Adobe and HPInc. hold investor meetings. Wednesday 10/11 The Federal Open Market Committee releases the minutes from its mid-September monetary-policy meeting. headtopics.com
Thursday 10/12 Delta Air Lines, Domino’s Pizza, Fastenal, and Walgreens Boots Alliance hold conference calls to discuss quarterly results.The BLS releases the consumer price index for September. Economists forecast that the CPI will increase 3.6% from a year earlier, while the core CPI is seen rising 4.1%. This compares with gains of 3.7% and 4.3%, respectively, in August.