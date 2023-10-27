JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to sell company stock for first time

JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon will soon sell some of his family’s holdings in the bank for the first time, offloading 1 million of the total 8.6 million shares for "financial diversification and tax-planning purposes," according to a regulatory filing. The sale will give Dimon nearly $141 million, while representing less than 10% of his overall stake, worth roughly $1.07 billion.

JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON WARNS: 'THIS MAY BE THE MOST DANGEROUS TIME THE WORLD HAS SEEN IN DECADES’ Dimon took over the helm at JPMorgan in late 2005 and was named chairman and president the next year. "Mr. Dimon continues to believe the company’s prospects are very strong and his stake in the company will remain very significant," the SEC said. JPMorgan Chase has not responded to earlier requests for comment from FOX Business.

