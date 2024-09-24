JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Sounds Alarm On Worsening Geopolitics

A year after Jamie Dimon named geopolitics the world's biggest risk, JPMorgan Chase's CEO sounded the alarm again.

"Geopolitics is getting worse, they are not getting better. There is chance for accidents in energy supply. God knows if other countries get involved. You have a lot of war taking place right now," he said, before referencing attacks conducted by Yemen's Houthi rebel group that have taken place in the Red Sea.

The interview came almost a year after Dimon had called geopolitics, after Russia's invasion in Ukraine, the biggest risk that he sees facing the world, larger than high inflation or a U.S. recession.

