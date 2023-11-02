In a Nov. 2 keynote at Hong Kong Fintech Week, the region’s Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui said the saga hasn’t affected the government’s plan. “We’ve been asked many times whether JPEX will affect our determination to grow the Web3 market — the answer is a clear ‘no.’”

Hui was referring to the financial scandal involving the Dubai-based exchange JPEX, where 2,500 locals allege they were allegedly defrauded, prompting the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to warn that JPEX wasHui said “a lot of things are going on on the regulatory front” — part of the government’s future Web3 regulatory framework plan sees the SFC issuing guidance on tokenized securities and the tokenization of SFC-authorized investment products.

Hui discusses the government’s plans for its Web3 regulatory framework. (Cointelegraph/Tom Mitchelhill) Crypto regulations will also be expanded to cover buying and selling “beyond trades taking place on now-regulated trading platforms,” Hui said.A “much sought after” joint consultation on stablecoins by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau is also set to drop soon, which will take feedback from ato provide services to crypto companies in the religion.

