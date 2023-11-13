Journalists discuss whether to discourage signing a petition at New York Times Guild Slack

In the New York Times Guild Slack, one journalist raised the question of whether the guild should discourage people from signing the petition, as doing so would appear to violate Times policy; staff members may not “sign ads taking a position on public issues, or lend their name to campaigns…if doing so might reasonably raise doubts about their ability or the Times’s ability to function as neutral observers in covering the news.

” “It was immediately apparent to a lot of folks that this was a hangover from what happened last time,” one Times staffer tells me, referring to the newsroom blowup earlier this year over journalistic independence and activism, ignited by a public letter criticizing the paper’s transgender coverage. “So we were like, Oh, fuck, here we go again.” The general consensus among a handful of people who chimed into the Slack, though, was that it wasn’t the guild’s position to tell people whether or not to sign something, and it was the company’s role to remind people of Times policy. The issue seemed settle

