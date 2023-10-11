Journalist detained for three years in China returns to Australia

A Chinese Australian journalist who was convicted on murky espionage charges and detained in China for three years has returned to Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday. Cheng Lei, 48, worked for the international department of Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. She has reunited with her two children in Melbourne, Albanese said.

Albanese said that he spoke to Cheng in Melbourne, where her children have been living with her mother, and that they discussed a letter she had written to the Australian public in August to mark the third anniversary of her detention. The Chinese-born journalist spoke in her letter about her love for her adopted country.

Read more:

latimes »

Australian-Chinese journalist detained for 3 years in China returns to AustraliaAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a Chinese-Australian journalist who was jailed for three years in China on a murky espionage conviction has returned to Australia

Australian-Chinese journalist detained for 3 years in China returns to AustraliaAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a Chinese-Australian journalist who was jailed for three years in China on a murky espionage conviction has returned to Australia. Cheng Lei worked for the international department of China’s state broadcaster CCTV. Albanese says Lei reunited with her two children in Melbourne on Wednesday. Albanese told reporters: “Her matter was concluded through the legal processes in China.” Her return comes ahead of Albanese’s planned visit to Beijing this yea

Australian-Chinese journalist detained for 3 years in China returns to AustraliaAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a Chinese-Australian journalist who was jailed for three years in China on a murky espionage conviction has returned to Australia.

Australian-Chinese journalist detained for 3 years in China returns to AustraliaAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a Chinese-Australian journalist who was jailed for three years in China on a murky espionage conviction has returned to Australia.

Australian-Chinese journalist detained for 3 years in China returns to AustraliaA Chinese-Australian journalist who was convicted on murky espionage charges and detained in China for three years has returned to Australia, Prime Minister…

Australian journalist, detained in China for three years, arrives homeCheng Lei, who was detained in 2020 during a turbulent period in China-Australia relations, has arrived home in Melbourne, the Australian government said.