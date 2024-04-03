Journalist critical of Iranian government stabbed in London

British counterterrorism police are investigating the stabbing of a journalist critical of the Iranian government. Three suspects have fled the country after the attack. The journalist, Pouria Zeraati, was stabbed in the leg outside his home in London.

The suspects fled in a car driven by a third man and later traveled to Heathrow Airport to leave the UK. The police are working with international partners to gather more information.

British Counterterrorism Police Investigate Stabbing of Journalist Critical of Iranian GovernmentBritish counterterrorism police are investigating the stabbing of a journalist who works for a TV channel critical of the Iranian government. Three suspects have fled the country within hours of the attack. The journalist, Pouria Zeraati, was stabbed in the leg outside his home in London. Police are working with international partners to establish further details.

