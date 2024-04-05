Journalist Claims America's Divide is Between Working Class and Elites

Journalist Batya Ungar-Sargon claims there is not really a right-left divide in this country, but a split between the working class and the political and media elites, who have effectively 'deplatformed' normal working America ns to cater to their college-educated base. The Newsweek opinion editor described this actual alignment in America to Fox News Digital, which is the subject of her new book, 'Second Class: How the Elites Betrayed America 's Working Men and Women.

' In the book, Ungar-Sargon details her conversations with working-class Americans all over the country, who provide her with insights into how the country is really divided, how everyday Americans view politics, and whether they still believe in the American drea

Journalist America Divide Working Class Elites Deplatformed Politics Media Book Insights American Dream

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Video game devotees are much more likely to be working-class than middle-class, says researchAdults who play video games daily are much more likely to be working-class than middle-class, new research shows.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Mercedes S-Class W140: The greatest S-Class of them all?The Billion Dollar Car was 16-and-a-half feet of gracelessly-wrapped engineering, and even now has enduring appeal

Source: autocar - 🏆 93. / 67 Read more »

2025 Nissan Kicks First Look: Working-Class Hero Gets Top-Tier TouchesNissan gives some much-needed love to its entry-level subcompact crossover.

Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »

CLE SEIU union hopes proposed TIF tax district includes pay boost for working-classTroubleshooter Reporter at News 5 Cleveland

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Latinx Files: The unwavering, working-class chill of Helado NegroFor 15 years, Roberto Lange, better known artistically as Helado Negro, has been making, beautiful humanistic electronic music that soothes the soul.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Shedding working-class voters, Biden goes for a Hail Mary on US SteelPresident Joe Biden's extremist environmental agenda is undermining his efforts to keep U.S. Steel from being sold to a foreign buyer.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »