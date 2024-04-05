Journalist Claims America's Divide is Between Working Class and Elites

Journalist Batya Ungar-Sargon claims there is not really a right-left divide in this country, but a split between the working class and the political and media elites, who have effectively 'deplatformed' normal working America ns to cater to their college-educated base. The Newsweek opinion editor described this actual alignment in America to Fox News Digital, which is the subject of her new book, 'Second Class: How the Elites Betrayed America 's Working Men and Women.
' In the book, Ungar-Sargon details her conversations with working-class Americans all over the country, who provide her with insights into how the country is really divided, how everyday Americans view politics, and whether they still believe in the American drea
