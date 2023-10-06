Jourdanton prepares for district opener against Hondo on Friday night

One of our big games tonight will feature the Hondo Owls at the Jourdanton Indians, a district 14-3A-1 opener for both teams. Both are 5-0 and playing some very good football, and both are well rested coming off a bye week.

One of our big games tonight will feature the Hondo Owls at the Jourdanton Indians, a district 14-3A-1 opener for both teams. Both are 5-0 and playing some very good football, and both are well rested coming off a bye week.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Elderly man recovering after being attacked by a pack of dogs near HondoAn 80-year-old man says he is lucky to be alive after he was attacked by a pack of dogs.

Actors Strike Latest: SAG-AFTRA & Studio Talks To Continue FridaySAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on just wrapped their second day of renewed talks over a new three-year contract with a plan to meet again on Friday and even f…

Youth Venture Golf Tournament and Benefit Dinner happening Friday, October 6 -San Diego's More Local News Station

How to watch the San Francisco Fleet Week Blue Angels air show FridayAs the official media sponsor for San Francisco Fleet Week, CBS News Bay Area will be providing live coverage of the Blue Angels air show Friday afternoon.

Much warmer weather expected through Friday in San Diego CountyStrong high pressure over the eastern Pacific and weak offshore flow was expected to bring much warmer weather Wednesday through Friday in San Diego County, the National Weather Service said.