Josh Primo, suspended by NBA for exposing himself to women, set to sign with Clippers

The Clippers are planning to sign former San Antonio Spurs draft pick Josh Primo, who was suspended by the NBA on Friday for exposing himself to women. Primo will be signed to a two-way contract, according to a person with knowledge of the plans not authorized to speak publicly.

The team’s three two-way slots are now filled, with Primo joining recent second-round draft pick Jordan Miller and Moussa Diabate.

Read more:

latimes »

NBA suspends ex-Spur Josh Primo four games for conduct detrimental to the leagueThe league conducted its own investigation finding Primo engaged in inappropriate behavior.

Former Spurs guard, current free agent Josh Primo suspended by NBA for ‘conduct detrimental to league’The NBA on Friday announced that former San Antonio Spurs player and current free agent guard Josh Primo has been suspended for four games, for conduct they say is “detrimental to the league”.

NBA Suspends Josh Primo Four Games for Exposing Himself to Former TherapistThe NBA has suspended former Spurs guard Josh Primo for four games after determining that he had exposed himself to a team psychiatrist.

Former San Antonio Spur Josh Primo gets 4-game suspension over indecent exposure claimThe suspension has some sports analysts speculating that Primo may be close to signing a contract with a team.

Ex-Spurs guard Josh Primo suspended for allegedly exposing himself on ‘multiple instances’The NBA suspended free-agent guard Josh Primo for four games for what it will term as “conduct detrimental,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

LA Clippers plan to sign controversial NBA star on two-way deal: reportJosh Primo was waived by the Spurs after multiple women alleged he exposed himself in their presence.