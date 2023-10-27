Josh Peck Almost Played Edward Cullen in 'Twilight'

Josh Peck almost played Edward Cullen in Stephanie Meyer’s Twilight films.

Taylor Lautner, who stars opposite Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the franchise based on Meyer’s best-selling book series, guest starred on Peck’s podcast, Good Guys, during its Oct. 23 episode. While speaking with the Twilight star, the Drake & Josh star recalled auditioning

Read more:

THR »

Josh Peck Twilight Audition for Edward: Final Three, Manager SaidJosh Peck was in disbelief when his manager told him he was one of the final three candidates for Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight' franchise. Read more ⮕

Josh Peck Auditioned For Edward Cullen in ‘Twilight’Alex Portée is a senior trending reporter at TODAY Digital and is based in Los Angeles. She has previously published food and culture pieces for Vogue, New York Magazine, Netflix Queue and more. Read more ⮕

Josh Peck Says He Was Nearly Cast as Twilight’s Edward CullenJosh Peck revealed that after his audition, he was nearly cast to play the role as Edward Cullen in Twilight. Read more ⮕

1 Legendary Actor Almost Played All The Classic Univeral MonstersWhile many actors have played more than one classic horror monster, only one legendary actor came very close to playing all of them. Read more ⮕

Josh Peck says he got 'close' to playing Edward in Twilight: 'Like, what the f---? Impossible!''Drake & Josh' star Josh Peck has revealed that he came 'close' to playing Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight' movies. Read more ⮕

‘Frozen’ voice actor Josh Gad feels ‘alienated’ by fellow liberals pushing antisemitism amid Israel-Hamas warVoice actor Josh Gad said that he felt “alienated' by liberals in the wake of “antisemitic tropes' that have become popular since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. Read more ⮕