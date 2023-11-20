Josh Hutcherson's Success After The Hunger Games

Josh Hutcherson achieved massive fame with his role in The Hunger Games, and continues to have success in the film industry.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: screenrant » / 🏆 7. in US
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Five Nights At Freddy's Review: Josh Hutcherson Brings Heart To A Mediocre HorrorFive Nights at Freddy’s delivers a basic story uplifted by the sibling dynamic. It's fine for what it's going for — just don't expect to be wowed.
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Five Nights at Freddy’s Interview: Director Emma Tammi on Josh Hutcherson and Easter EggsComingSoon's Jonathan Sim recently spoke with Emma Tammi, director of the new Five Nights at Freddy's movie.
Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »
'Five Nights at Freddy’s Ending Explained - Can Josh Hutcherson Save the Day?Here's everything you need to know about the ending of Five Nights at Freddy's starring Josh Hutcherson.
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Josh Hutcherson's Spider-Man Audition Video Resurfacing Sparks Calls For MCU Multiverse CastingAn audition video of Josh Hutcherson as Spider-Man has resurfaced, sparking calls for a multiversal appearance from the actor in the MCU.
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Five Nights At Freddy's review: Game adaptation is light on frightJosh Hutcherson broods, Matthew Lillard mugs, and the animatronic villains are unsatisfying
Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »
‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ review: Pizza and killer animatronics? On second thought, how about tacos somewhere?As the security guard at a twisted pizza franchise, Josh Hutcherson (”The Hunger Games”) draws you into a character’s sullen state of mind.
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »