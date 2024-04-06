Joseph Quinn Teases Matt Shakman's Vision for The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four star Joseph Quinn is teasing Matt Shakman 's "brilliant vision" for the Marvel movie. The Stranger Things actor hit Facts Comic-Con to talk about his work and share his preparation for The Fantastic Four . When asked about the MCU feature, Quinn said that it was a"no brainer" to sign up for the movie. Shakman's pitch must have been absolutely stellar for the young actor to be so enthused by it.
The star also had some jokes about lighting himself on fire for days on end to prepare for the role of Johnny Storm. Check out what else he had to say down below! "It's mad. I'm really excited! I still can't believe it. We have a great gang" Quinn began. (Credit to @Pajaritobluu for snagging the clip!)"When I spoke to Matt, the director, he had a brilliant vision for this, and the gang that we have, it was an easy decision. I definitely wanted to be a part of it." joseph talking about the f4 audition and if he’s doing anything special for the rol
Joseph Quinn Matt Shakman The Fantastic Four Marvel Movie Audition Johnny Storm
