Joseph Quinn Teases Matt Shakman's Vision for The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four star Joseph Quinn is teasing Matt Shakman 's "brilliant vision" for the Marvel movie. The Stranger Things actor hit Facts Comic-Con to talk about his work and share his preparation for The Fantastic Four . When asked about the MCU feature, Quinn said that it was a"no brainer" to sign up for the movie. Shakman's pitch must have been absolutely stellar for the young actor to be so enthused by it.

The star also had some jokes about lighting himself on fire for days on end to prepare for the role of Johnny Storm. Check out what else he had to say down below! "It's mad. I'm really excited! I still can't believe it. We have a great gang" Quinn began. (Credit to @Pajaritobluu for snagging the clip!)"When I spoke to Matt, the director, he had a brilliant vision for this, and the gang that we have, it was an easy decision. I definitely wanted to be a part of it." joseph talking about the f4 audition and if he’s doing anything special for the rol

Joseph Quinn Matt Shakman The Fantastic Four Marvel Movie Audition Johnny Storm

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Julia Garner Will Play Silver Surfer in Fantastic FourThe Emmy-winning Ozark star joins Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in Matt Shakman's Marvel film.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Jennifer Garner, Florence Pugh, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Join Marvel's The Fantastic FourActors Jennifer Garner, Florence Pugh, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach have been cast in the upcoming Marvel film The Fantastic Four. The film will be directed by Matt Shakman and is set to be released on July 25, 2025.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

The Fantastic Four Poster Previews Joseph Quinn’s Human TorchMarvel Studios has shared a new poster for its upcoming The Fantastic Four movie, teasing Joseph Quinn's turn as the Human Torch.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Lupita Nyong’o Attends 2024 Oscars With Costar Joseph QuinnLupita Nyong’o and her 'Quiet Place' costar Joseph Quinn were all smiles while posing for photos at the 2024 Oscars red carpet

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Lupita Nyong'o Attends Oscars With Joseph Quinn After Joshua Jackson PDAJust a week ago, the Oscar winner was photographed in Mexico with Joshua Jackson.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Joseph Quinn Has a Dangerous Obsession in 'Hoard' TrailerFeel free to connect with him or check out his work. He&039;s everywhere — Upwork, YouTube, Spotify, SoundCloud, Collider, LinkedIn, Instagram.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »