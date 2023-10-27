Jordan Peele's Wendell & Wild Soundtrack Getting Deluxe Vinyl Release

Filmmaker Jordan Peele has a reputation not only for delivering audiences compelling tales of terror, but also for the musical selections he injects into each experience, with last year's Wendell & Wild on Netflix being no different. Peele partnered with director Henry Sellick to bring the genre-bending adventure to life, with both filmmakers injecting the film with select punk tracks to amplify the story to new heights.

Per Waxwork Records,"Waxwork Records is beyond thrilled to release Wendell & Wild Original Soundtrack from the Netflix Film! Wendell & Wild is a 2022 stop-motion animation film directed by Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline) and written by Selick and Jordan Peele. It stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as the titular demons Wendell and Wild, with Angela Bassett, Lyric Ross, James Hong, and Ving Rhames in supporting roles.

"Wendell & Wild is an animated tale about two scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Jordan Peele) who enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat Elliot, a tough teen with a load of guilt and a love for punk rock, to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion. headtopics.com

"Waxwork Records is proud to release the soundtrack to Wendell & Wild as a deluxe vinyl album featuring score cues by composer Bruno Coulais and tracks by X-Ray Spex, Death, TV on the Radio, and more.

