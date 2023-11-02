Jordan Boatman talks about her role in ‘Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors’

This hilarious 90-minute take on the story of Dracula is written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen with direction by Greenberg. The company’s five actors are absolutely hysterical, great at playing multiple roles, and will have you bitten with laughter from the opening number to the end.

I thought it was funny, smart, and clever, the way that they tell their jokes and they intertwine modern references to a play that takes place in 1827. When you think about Dracula, this is not what I would have thought, so I was surprised.

I think that relationships ground people, so what does it look like when she’s thinking about her fiancé Jonathan, how is her relationship between her and her older sister that she is the caretaker for, how does that develop?

I think that’s good advice. I would say it to my child as well, because this is a hard business and any parent would want to protect their child from it. They knew it was falling on deaf ears. I did theater all through middle school and high school, I was the co-president of my drama club in high school, so they knew which road they were walking down. They have beautifully supported me in this.: You all seem to be having a great time on the stage.

The joy of this play is that you get to come in and see people living out their crazy, fantastical lives in front of you. I hope audiences can really come in and embrace it, jump in, have a good time, fully commit—and we will, too. I want the audience to experience just the feeling of unabashed joy and silliness.

