Jonquel Jones’ challenging Liberty transition has started to pay off

The pressure of playing for a new team and new fans had turned Jonquel Jones' tough self-criticism into thoughts that were flat-out negative. The pressure of playing for a new team — following her offseason trade request from the Sun to the Liberty — and a new market and new fans had turned tough self-criticism into thoughts that were flat-out negative.
She wanted everything to fall in place right away, but then that didn’t even happen by the All-Star break. Richardson needed to mask her motherly approach to the relationship and reassess everything with her coaching instincts she’d always passed along to Jones since meeting her for the first time in eighth grade, then coaching her at Riverdale Baptist School and then again as an assistant at George Washington.
Jonquel Jones has averaged a double-double for the Liberty since the All-Star break.She told Jones to get it together, get out of her own way mentally and inch closer to resembling the player that averaged 19.4 points and 11.2 rebounds in 2021.
There wasn’t an exact game or an moment in which everything clicked, but Jones averaged a double-double (12.2 points, 10.3 rebounds) after the All-Star break after just 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over her first 15 games away from the only WNBA franchise she ever knew.