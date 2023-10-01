Jones, Stewart lead New York to first WNBA Finals in 21 years with 87-84 win over Connecticut

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner, left, pressures New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, right, during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn.

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner, left, pressures New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, right, during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) goes up to the basket as New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) defends during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot, right, goes up for a basket as Connecticut Sun guard Tyasha Harris (52) defends during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot, second from right, looks to pass to Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) while surrounded by Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25), guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) and forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa, right, during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot, right, is guarded by Connecticut Sun guard Tyasha Harris (52) during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, right, knocks the ball from New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)Connecticut Sun’s DeWanna Bonner, center, and Alyssa Thomas, second from right, sit with teammate Rebecca Allen, second from left, during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the New York Liberty, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. Allen did not play. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner, left, pressures New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, right, during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner, left, pressures New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, right, during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Read more:

AP »

New York vs Connecticut WNBA Box ScoreNew York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game box score for Sep 29, 2023.

How the New York Liberty can secure a spot in the WNBA FinalsLiberty Reporter for The Strickland, Gigi Speer breaks down what the Liberty need to do to advance to the WNBA Finals

New York and New Jersey under states of emergency amid heavy rain and floodingStates of emergency have been declared in New York and New Jersey after heavy rain flooded major roadways and brought mass transit to a virtual standstill. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk explains which areas were hardest hit.

Relentess rain “turned roads into rivers” in New Jersey and New York CityThe continuous rainstorms in New Jersey and New York City caused severe flooding that filled the roads with water. A flood watch is in effect for the tri-state area around New York City until 6 p.m. Saturday. NBC10’s Johnny Archer examines how the rain and floods impacted the area.

New York City, New Jersey brought to a standstill by flash floodingA coastal storm unleashed more than 8 inches of rain in parts of New York City, stranding vehicles, closing roads and causing travel delays as record amounts of rain fell.

New York City's heavy rain is 'new normal' due to climate change, governor saysTorrential downpours after a week of mostly steady rainfall that brought flash flooding to New York City on Friday was an impact of climate change and likely reflects a 'new normal,' New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Saturday.