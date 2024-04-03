Jonathan Majors' Motion to Set Aside Conviction Denied in Domestic Violence Case

A Manhattan criminal court judge has denied Jonathan Majors' motion to set aside his conviction in his domestic violence case. He was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his girlfriend, Meagan Good. Majors was convicted of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment, but acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment.

The charges stemmed from a March 2023 altercation with Jabbari in a for-hire SUV in New York City that began after Jabbari saw a text message from another woman on Majors' phone, according to testimony from the trial

