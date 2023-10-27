Jonathan Majors' First Non-MCU Movie Since Legal Issues Gets Pushed Back On Disney Release Calendar

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Magazine Dreams starring Jonathan Majors has been delayed amid the star's legal issues. Majors is best known for playing the villain Kang in Marvel Cinematic Universe projects including Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In Magazine Dreams, which was written and directed by Elijah Bynum, he plays Killian Maddox, a man who is obsessed with bodybuilding to the point that it may destroy his life.

Disney has announced the rescheduling of several of their upcoming titles, including the Jonathan Majors movie Magazine Dreams. While other titles were merely pushed back to dates in 2025 amid the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike, Magazine Dreams was pulled from the schedule entirely. This is most likely due to the fact that its original release date of December 8 is just over a week after his upcoming trial date on November 29.

Jonathan Majors' Legal Troubles Explained Jonathan Majors' legal troubles began on March 25, when he was arrested on charges of assault, harassment, and strangulation. While a written statement from the woman involved, later revealed to be his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, described the incident as "not an attack" and said that strangulation "did not occur," it was just the beginning of the allegations against Majors. headtopics.com

In the wake of these allegations, Majors was removed from several ad campaigns and had his role recast in the upcoming movie The Man in My Basement. The star was also uninvited from the Met Gala. However, he has since returned to the MCU in Loki season 2, so it is unclear how Marvel intends to proceed with his character.

Another recent complication in the case came when Jabbari was arrested this month on suspicion of misdemeanor assault involved in a cross-complaint filed by Majors. It remains to be seen where the court will land at the end of his trial, which was set at the current date when a judge denied a motion to dismiss the case. Magazine Dreams will most likely remain off the schedule until more news has emerged from the trial later in the year. headtopics.com

