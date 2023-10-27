Jonathan Majors’ Accuser Arrested but Won’t Be Prosecuted, Disney-Marvel Star Heads to Trial in November

The woman who has accused Marvel actor Jonathan Majors of domestic assault won’t be prosecuted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after being arrested herself earlier this week, also for assault.

“The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has officially declined to prosecute the case against Grace Jabbari because it lacks prosecutorial merit,” a spokesperson for Bragg said Thursday in a statement sent to multiple news outlets.Bragg’s treatment of Grace Jabbari stands in contrast to Majors, who is facing up to a year in jail after a New York judge recently rejected the actor’s request to have his case thrown out. His trial is scheduled to begin on November 29.

Majors has been charged with misdemeanor harassment and assault after being arrested in March following an alleged incident of domestic violence in New York. In June, theDustin Pusch, a civil attorney for Majors, released a statement Thursday on behalf of his client saying that Bragg “unilaterally and without explanation has decided not to prosecute Ms. Jabbari for her misdeeds.” headtopics.com

“It is a serious injustice that the District Attorney continues to move forward with its case against him,” the statement reads,. “These recent revelations raise grave questions about the impartiality and transparency of the prosecutors’ discretion, due process, and equal protection under the law.”Last year, Bragg charged bodega clerk Jose Alba with murder after Alba acted in self-defense by fatally stabbing a man who violently attacked him behind his counter.

In April, Soros-backed Bragg announced his prosecution of former President Donald Trump, accusing him of falsifying New York business records in an attempt to “conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters.” headtopics.com

Read more:

BreitbartNews »

Jonathan Majors' Accuser, Grace Jabbari, Arrested for Misdemeanor AssaultGrace Jabbari, the woman who has accused Jonathan Majors of attacking her on March 25, was arrested late Wednesday at the 10th precinct in Manhattan. Read more ⮕

Jonathan Majors' Assault Accuser Grace Jabbari Arrested For Alleged AssaultNYPD officials told ET that Jabbari was charged with misdemeanor assault with intent to cause physical injury and criminal mischief. Read more ⮕

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Is Arrested for Assault, Won't Be ProsecutedJonathan Majors' accuser Grace Jabbari was charged with assault and criminal mischief seven months after his arrest Read more ⮕

Jonathan Majors' accuser arrested on assault and criminal mischief charges but won't face prosecutionJonathan Majors' accuser and former girlfriend was arrested on assault and criminal mischief charges, but the Manhattan DA's office says her case 'lacks prosecutorial merit.' Read more ⮕

Jonathan Majors' accuser surrenders for arrest, but no plans to press chargesThe Manhattan D.A.'s office has already declined to prosecute Jonathan Majors' accuser on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief Read more ⮕

Jonathan Majors’ Accuser Grace Jabbari Surrenders to Cops—but DA Won’t ProsecuteThe actor, who is set to stand trial next month on misdemeanor charges, has long claimed he was the victim of the domestic dispute. Read more ⮕