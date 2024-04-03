Jon Rahm discusses his transition to LIV Golf and future with the PGA Tour

Jon Rahm sits down with Marty Smith to discuss his transition to LIV Golf and his future with the PGA Tour. (5:10)isn't the only player who believes the current state of men's professional golf -- with elite players competing on the PGA Tour or LIV Golf League -- is not sustainable."The fans are what drive this sport," DeChambeau said Wednesday at a pre-tournament news conference at Trump National Doral in Miami."If we don't have fans, we don't have golf. We are not up here entertaining.
That's the most important thing as of right now -- the low-hanging fruit. There's got to be a way to come together. "And it needs to happen fast. It's not a two-year thing. Like it needs to happen quicker rather than later just for the good of the sport. Too many people are losing interest."Most of the best golfers in the world will play together in next week's Masters at Augusta National Golf Clu
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »