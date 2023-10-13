Jon Finer lifts the fog of war in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Joe Biden in New York on Sept. 20, 2023. | Susan Walsh/APOn Saturday, Hamas militants from Gaza invaded southern Israel, massacring some 1000 people, including at least 27 Americans, and kidnapping an estimated 150 others, including some from the United States.
In a speech on Tuesday, President Joe Biden was swift to denounce Hamas and support Israel in unequivocal terms, saying that, “Like every nation in the world, Israel has the right to respond — indeed has a duty to respond — to these vicious attacks.”This was the easy part: condemning vicious terrorists who had just murdered hundreds of young people at a music festival.
On this episode of Playbook Deep Dive, Jon opens-up about how the administration is approaching some of the thorniest problems related to the war in Israel, including: striking the right balance between supporting Israel and expressing concerns about an extreme response; Biden’s warnings to Iran; and whether America should now consider itself at war with Hamas. headtopics.com
Jon Voight: Israel, We Love You—This Evil Will Be DestroyedOscar-winning actor Jon Voight on Wednesday voiced his support for Israel, calling the attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas 'the Hamas Holocaust.'