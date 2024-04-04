Joker: Folie à Deux Receives R Rating for Strong Violence and Nudity

' Joker : Folie à Deux' has officially been stamped a rated R film. The sequel to the 2019 film received the rating for 'some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality and brief full nudity,' according to the Motion Picture Association. The first movie also received an R rating, but the 'brief full nudity' is specific to the 2024 film.

BEN AFFLECK, GEORGE CLOONEY AND MORE A-LIST CELEBRITIES WHO PLAYED BATMAN ON THE BIG SCREEN The original film was rated R for 'strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images.' Both movies, directed by Todd Phillips, star Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker. Phoenix’s portrayal of the Joker earned him a best actor Oscar for the film. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER The Joker has been played by many actors over the years who have all given their own touch to the twisted characte

Joker Folie À Deux R Rating Violence Nudity Todd Phillips Joaquin Phoenix Best Actor Oscar

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joker 2 Is Apparently Aiming to Be DC's First Jukebox MusicalLady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix star in sequel Joker: Folie à Deux out October 4.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Joker 2: New Report Sheds Light on Folie à Deux's Musical NumbersThe DC sequel may include fifteen established songs.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Joker: Folie À Deux Update Reveals More About The Movie’s New Musical GenreJoker: Folie à Deux will be a jukebox musical.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

'Joker: Folie à Deux' Starring Lady Gaga: Trailer, Cast, Songs, Release DatePlus, everything to know about the highly-anticipated 'Joker' sequel.

Source: wmag - 🏆 723. / 51 Read more »

Joker: Folie à Deux Gets First Poster, Trailer Release AnnouncedTodd Phillips reveals the first poster for Joker: Folie á Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Joker: Folie à Deux - Official Trailer Release Date AnnouncedDirector Todd Phillips reveals the official release date for the trailer of Joker: Folie à Deux, one of the most anticipated DC movies. Fans are excited about the unique concept of the film. While an official poster has been released, the trailer will debut at CinemaCon on April 9th. Limited information is available about the production of the film.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »