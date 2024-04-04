Joker: Folie à Deux Receives R Rating for Strong Violence and Nudity

' Joker : Folie à Deux' has officially been stamped a rated R film. The sequel to the 2019 film received the rating for 'some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality and brief full nudity,' according to the Motion Picture Association. The first movie also received an R rating, but the 'brief full nudity' is specific to the 2024 film.
BEN AFFLECK, GEORGE CLOONEY AND MORE A-LIST CELEBRITIES WHO PLAYED BATMAN ON THE BIG SCREEN The original film was rated R for 'strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images.' Both movies, directed by Todd Phillips, star Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker. Phoenix’s portrayal of the Joker earned him a best actor Oscar for the film. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER The Joker has been played by many actors over the years who have all given their own touch to the twisted characte
