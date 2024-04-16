Joker: A Trans Coming-of-Age Film that Challenges the Comedy Community

evades all easy descriptions. It’s a trans coming-of-age film constructed with deep knowledge and affection for DC comics that also takes aim at the male-dominated comedy community and the mechanisms that determine stardom. Combining comedy, action, drama and an impressive number of different animation styles,is a self-conscious, intentional cult film, crafted with genuine love for everything in the margins.

Thankfully, at the audition they meet Penguin who becomes a friend and business partner. They open their own anti-comedy club and it’s soon full of other struggling comics, who also just happen to be enemies of Batman. In a way, they create their own comedy-focused suicide squad with everyone from Bane to Poison Ivy to The Riddler all there working out their material and their shared hatred for Batman, who in this universe has taken a fascist hold on all of Gotham.

Joker even meets and falls in love with another clown, the troubled Mr. J , a trans man with a mysterious past. Not only does this love open Joker up and allow them to be happy for the first time in their life, it also helps them come out. With Mr. J, Joker finally transitions, becoming the woman she’s always wanted to be.

These days it’s rare to see new American films with casual sexuality, especially the ones involving superheroes. Joker and Mr. J’s romance is refreshingly “t4t” , but that’s not the only thing that makes it unique. In a vulnerable, two-dimensional animated sequence, we observe Joker and Mr. J in bed, sharing secrets and each other’s bodies. We even get to hear a little dirty talk, but their tenderness toward each other prevents it from feeling lurid.

Joker Trans Coming-Of-Age Comedy Action Drama Batman

