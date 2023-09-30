JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Launches New Jewelry Line

Golden Wind is one of the flashiest entries in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and has a new jewelry line [...] Giorno Giovanna might have been the son of the vampire Dio, but he was nothing like his nefarious parent. Aside from having no vampiric abilities, Giorno attempted to bring peace to Italy by overtaking the Passione mafia.

Of course, Giovanna had more than a few roadblocks in his way as he found himself fighting against the minions of Diavolo, and eventually, the Passione mob boss himself. Luckily, Giorno had quite a bit of backup thanks to Bruno Bucciarati and his allies, setting the stage for one of the wildest chapters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure history. Ultimately, Giorno is able to accomplish his goal, taking over the mob and setting it on a far more selfless path.

Giorno's Bizarre AdventurePremium Bandai has opened up sales for the new Golden Wind jewelry line that will be made open to pre-order until the end of October. The Golden jewelry line will feature necklaces, earrings, rings, and more that capture the aesthetic of the likes of Giorno and Bruno from the Golden Wind. As Giorno became a mafia boss at the end of his story, he can afford some serious jewelry at this point.

