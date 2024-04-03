Joint Office for Energy and Transportation Highlights Community Input in Clean Mobility Projects

The Joint Office for Energy and Transportation project highlights clean mobility projects that center on community input. The backbone of every community, transportation connects people to everything from jobs and grocery stores to health care, vital services and social events. But historically, residents of underserved communities lack access to transportation, creating barriers to its many benefits.

Many underserved communities are located near industrial areas with high truck traffic, highways, rail yards and ports. These residents are disproportionally exposed to air pollution and other environmental harms. In electrifying the country’s transportation system, the U.S. is committed to giving all residents fair and equitable access to clean, affordable transportation and its benefits. To help ensure equity in transportation projects, it is critical that underserved communities have a strong voice in planning the initiatives that will impact their neighborhoods for decades to come

