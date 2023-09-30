Joining the Gucci-loafer set for a glimpse of superyacht life in Monaco

Sanctions imposed on Russian oligarchs don’t seem to have hurt the big-flashy-boat industry. The buyers keep coming, but they are changing, the brokers say. Traditionally they have been multimillionaires — 99 percent male — who sell their businesses in their mid 60s and want some high-end downtime with family and friends.

The trend now is younger, with younger families, who struck it rich, or as Smith called it, experienced “a big liquidity event.”

He said, “I took on a chap who made several billion very quickly,” who wasn’t sure exactly what he wanted, except that he really wanted … something big. At the boat show, we learned that sometimes it’s impossible to accommodate everything you need on your superyacht.

Tenders — used to ferry owners and guests from ship to shore — have a low profile and can be stored aboard in what the yachting community calls “the garage.” Robert Oakley of Falcon Tenders will sell you Miss Wonderly for $2.19 million. It’s powered by a hybrid diesel-electric engine, which gives you one hour on electric in port. “Think limousine,” he said.Ian Sheard, the engineering director ofAdvertisement headtopics.com

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Army could be joining AAC in the coming weeks, but a few hurdles remainROSEMONT, Ill. – This round of realignment isn't quite over just yet.

Army could be joining AAC in the coming weeks, but a few hurdles remainROSEMONT, Ill. – This round of realignment isn't quite over just yet.

Google’s whiteboarding app is joining the graveyardGoogle’s will help transition Jamboard users to third-party whiteboard solutions.

Former Obama aide lashes out at Biden for 'bowing to progressives,' joining autoworkers picket lineSteve Rattner, who headed Obama'a auto industry task force, called out President Biden for joining the autoworkers picket line, and said he 'bowed to progressives.'

Betty Who explains why joining 'Hadestown' is a 'full-circle moment'Betty Who chats with EW about making her Broadway debut in 'Hadestown' as the tenacious Persephone — and the one big pain that comes with it.

Tips to know if nervous about joining a fitness classThe only thing we don't want our fears transitioning to is the gym!