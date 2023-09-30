Joining the Gucci-loafer set for a glimpse of superyacht life in Monaco

Sanctions imposed on Russian oligarchs don’t seem to have hurt the big-flashy-boat industry. The buyers keep coming, but they are changing, the brokers say. Traditionally they have been multimillionaires — 99 percent male — who sell their businesses in their mid 60s and want some high-end downtime with family and friends.
The trend now is younger, with younger families, who struck it rich, or as Smith called it, experienced “a big liquidity event.”
He said, “I took on a chap who made several billion very quickly,” who wasn’t sure exactly what he wanted, except that he really wanted … something big. At the boat show, we learned that sometimes it’s impossible to accommodate everything you need on your superyacht.
Tenders — used to ferry owners and guests from ship to shore — have a low profile and can be stored aboard in what the yachting community calls “the garage.” Robert Oakley of Falcon Tenders will sell you Miss Wonderly for $2.19 million. It’s powered by a hybrid diesel-electric engine, which gives you one hour on electric in port. “Think limousine,” he said.Ian Sheard, the engineering director ofAdvertisement headtopics.com