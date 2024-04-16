Join us at Family Fit Fest for a Fun and Engaging Health and Wellness Extravaganza

Join us at Family Fit Fest , brought to you by the Community Council of Greater Dallas , who is celebrating more than 80 years connecting families to quality living. Happening on Saturday, April 27 at Dallas Market Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., this festival is all about kickstarting your health journey in a fun and engaging way.

Family Fit Fest is not just any ordinary event - it's a health and wellness extravaganza with a mission to get our community nutritionally, physically, mentally, financially, and spiritually fit! Get ready for a day filled with exciting activities, informative sessions, and opportunities to take charge of your well-being.

The festival aims to address various aspects of health, featuring more than 100 companies and nonprofits sharing free resources focused on enhancing and improving both family's and community's quality of life. Don’t miss out on the Dallas Maverick cheerleaders and mascot Champ, FC Dallas Soccer, the Dancing Grannies, the Dallas Notre Dame School cheer team, a small, private school for special needs students, Line Dancing, Zumba, Yoga, Music Therapy, live music/DJ, Photo Booth and more.

You can expect a day filled with informative sessions, and interactive activities such as live cooking demonstrations featuring vegan, keto, paleo, and healthy cooking. To make sure you are on the right track to your health journey, the Community Council will be providing bags of fresh produce to send home with the first 200 families.

The first 500 at the gate will get a free Family Fit Fest t-shirt. Mark your calendars for this exciting event that promises to inspire you towards a healthier lifestyle! The Community Council of Greater Dallas is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that focuses on addressing social issues and improving the quality of life for individuals and families in the Dallas area. We work on various initiatives related to healthcare, housing, education, and meeting other community needs.

