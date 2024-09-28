Join NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP for the 47th Annual George D. Flemmings Freedom Fund Celebration

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 along with the Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP invite you to attend the 47th Annual George D. Flemmings Freedom Fund Celebration at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at the Fort Worth Convention Center Ballroom.

This year’s event will feature Fort Worth’s own Major General Anthony Woods, Commander of the Texas State Guard, as the special guest. Since 2015, Major General Woods has served in various positions in the Texas State Guard. Major General Woods also made history in 2005 as the first African American Commander of the 1st Armor Battalion. The 2024 theme is “90 Years: Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges.

Chartered in 1934, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. From the ballot box to the classroom, the thousands of dedicated workers, organizers, leaders, and members who make up the NAACP continue to fight for social justice for all Americans.

