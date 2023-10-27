Johnson throws down gauntlet on Israel-Ukraine spending battle

The bipartisan effort to aid Ukraine is facing an increasingly complicated road ahead in the coming weeks as House conservatives, now led by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), set the stage for a thorny battle over the proposed funding.

Johnson, in his first interview with Fox News on Thursday, said he told the White House the consensus of the GOP conference “is that we need to bifurcate” aid to Ukraine and Israel. “We can’t allow Vladimir Putin to prevail in Ukraine, because I don’t believe it would stop there, and it...

White House Defense Of James Biden's $200,000 Payment To Joe Biden Not Backed Up By Bank Records, James Comer Says

