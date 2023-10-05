Johns Hopkins opens new D.C. academic center in an old museum site

Johns Hopkins University President Ronald J. Daniels gives a tour of the university's new complex in the former Newseum building, on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington on Tuesday. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post), engraved with the text of the First Amendment, that had announced the Newseum.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. Students, not tourists, are flowing in and out of 555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW for the first time this fall. The edifice underwent a $275 million renovation after the journalism museumin 2019. Counting the purchase price for the property, the project totaled nearly $650 million for a building with a soaring interior atrium and 420,000 square feet of space.

On Friday, Hopkins announced plans to launch a School of Government and Policy there within the next two to three years, alongside its School of Advanced International Studies. headtopics.com

For decades, Hopkins based its international studies graduate program on Massachusetts Avenue NW. Now that has all moved to Pennsylvania Avenue, including a segment of the Berlin Wall displayed in an atrium. The symbol of the Cold War division of Germany echoed an exhibit in the Newseum, now gone, that had centered on other pieces of the famous wall.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Dr. Melissa Gilliam will lead Boston University as school's first Black and first female presidentThe university's board of trustees announced Gilliam, 58, will begin steering the university as its 11th president next July. Previously, the career educator had spent the past two years working as the executive vice president and provost at Ohio State.

Top British University’s Arab and Islamic Studies School Offers Degree in ‘Magic and Occult Science’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her page on porn siteThe social platform says the demands of business partners are prompting the changes.

Sunset View Elementary school takes part in National Walk to School Day -San Diego's More Local News Station

Cool School: Therapy dog is a big hit at East Bay schoolThree days a week, a teacher at a Moraga school is lightening the pressure on students by bringing a therapy dog to class.

High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans pageA Missouri high school teacher says she has been placed on leave after officials discovered that she was performing on a pornography website to supplement her salary.