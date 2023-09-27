Johnny Depp’s attorney reveals moment the tide turned against Amber Heard during headline-making trial

Camille Vasquez, attorney for Johnny Depp, speaks with FOX Nation's Nancy Grace about the lawsuit between the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. "Number two, when she says she was raped, that Johnny Depp raped her with a bottle -- because any woman I know would have absolutely called 911 or at least filed a report.

" Depp’s private nurse, Debbie Lloyd, recalled the incident in court. She was with the couple in Australia in March 2015 to help treat Depp’s opioid addiction. Lloyd said the house manager ultimately recovered Depp's severed fingertip, which was taken to the hospital. She recalled hearing"different stories from people" about what led to the physical altercation.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Johnny Depp’s ‘Modi’ Adds New Cast As Shoot Gets Underway In HungaryItalian actress Luisa Ranieri has joined the cast of Johnny Depp’s upcoming Amadeo Modigliani bio-pic Modi as filming gets underway in Hungary. Ranieri’s arrival on the picture was anno…

The #1 Taco Spot in America Was Just Unveiled—But Have You Even Heard Of It?Looking for the very best taco America has to offer? You may want to consult Yelp's recent Top 100 US Taco Spots 2023 rating.

Santa Fe Middle School teacher charged for wife's murder, gunshot heard in 911 callJames Paul Anderson, who was charged for shooting and killing his wife on Sunday inside their home after an hours long standoff, was a special education teacher at a middle school.

Makenna Sanders, Astrid Comp lead Bishop McDevitt field hockey past Big SpringMaria Tandle had Big Spring’s goal, and Amber Cribbs had eight saves for the Bulldogs.

Woman, teenage girl and pet dog found dead in their NYC apartment: 'We heard screaming'Police said they discovered a woman with stab wounds and a 14-year-old girl with head trauma. They also found a dog with a bag over its head that had been suffocated.

"I think after it came out that she most likely tipped off TMZ to catch her leaving, coming out the door, looking around to see if anybody would see her signs of abuse. Number one, big red flags started waving because if you have been abused, why do you want TMZ standing on your front doorstep to see you come out?" Grace posited.

"Number two, when she says she was raped, that Johnny Depp raped her with a bottle -- because any woman I know would have absolutely called 911 or at least filed a report."

Depp’s private nurse, Debbie Lloyd, recalled the incident in court. She was with the couple in Australia in March 2015 to help treat Depp’s opioid addiction. Lloyd said the house manager ultimately recovered Depp's severed fingertip, which was taken to the hospital. She recalled hearing"different stories from people" about what led to the physical altercation.

"There are so many women, literally thousands of them, that I talked with when I worked at the battered women's center or as a prosecutor for all those years, they would have at least sought medical attention. At least. I mean, how do you know that the insides of you are not lacerated, that somehow you haven't touched vital organs that could preclude you from ever having children again? I mean, I don't know. I'm a J.D., not an M.D.," Grace said.