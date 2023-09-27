Johnny Depp’s attorney reveals moment the tide turned against Amber Heard during headline-making trial

Camille Vasquez, attorney for Johnny Depp, speaks with FOX Nation's Nancy Grace about the lawsuit between the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. "Number two, when she says she was raped, that Johnny Depp raped her with a bottle -- because any woman I know would have absolutely called 911 or at least filed a report.
" Depp’s private nurse, Debbie Lloyd, recalled the incident in court. She was with the couple in Australia in March 2015 to help treat Depp’s opioid addiction. Lloyd said the house manager ultimately recovered Depp's severed fingertip, which was taken to the hospital. She recalled hearing"different stories from people" about what led to the physical altercation.
"I think after it came out that she most likely tipped off TMZ to catch her leaving, coming out the door, looking around to see if anybody would see her signs of abuse. Number one, big red flags started waving because if you have been abused, why do you want TMZ standing on your front doorstep to see you come out?" Grace posited.
"There are so many women, literally thousands of them, that I talked with when I worked at the battered women's center or as a prosecutor for all those years, they would have at least sought medical attention. At least. I mean, how do you know that the insides of you are not lacerated, that somehow you haven't touched vital organs that could preclude you from ever having children again? I mean, I don't know. I'm a J.D., not an M.D.," Grace said.