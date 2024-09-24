Johnny Depp Jokes About Life Turning 'Into a Soap Opera' While Promoting New Film

Johnny Depp seemingly referred to his June 2022 defamation lawsuit against ex Amber Heard while promoting his new film , joking that parts of his life turned"into a soap opera.
She added,"I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder." that they were"pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp" and that he would be donating $1 million paid to him by Heard's insurance to charity.
Johnny Depp Amber Heard Defamation Lawsuit New Film Comedy
