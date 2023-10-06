John Wick Director Has Notebooks of Ideas up to John Wick 9

While the status of John Wick 5 remains up in the air, director Chad Stahelski reveals he has"notebooks" full of ideas leading up to a John Wick 9. Of course, those who watched John Wick: Chapter 5 are fully aware that it seemingly killed our lead, played by Keanu Reeves.

Chad Stahelski spoke with Inverse about everything John Wick, where the topic of his notebook of ideas came up."I have notebooks and notebooks of shit behind me, John Wicks 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. We have ideas for days," Stahelski said."We just don't have the story locked. I have no interest in doing the cash grab of bringing John Wick back for something.

Lionsgate confirms John Wick 5 is in early developmentDuring Lionsgate's Q4 2023 earnings call in May, Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake confirmed that a fifth movie in the John Wick universe remains in early development. headtopics.com

"We're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience," Drake explained.

What is John Wick spinoff The Continental About?The description for Peacock's The Continental: From the World of John Wick reads,"The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970's New York City to face a past... headtopics.com

Read more:

ComicBook »

John Wick 5-9 Ideas Already Written Down by Chad StahelskiJohn Wick: Chapter 4's Chad Stahelski reveals he has already written ideas down for five more John Wick sequels.

The Continental Director Compares John Wick Spin-off to The Lord of the RingsComingSoon.net features the latest movie trailers and news, TV updates, video game reviews, anime releases, and more.

The Thing Director Reveals Sequel Ideas for 2011 Mary Elizabeth Winstead MovieMatthijs van Heijningen Jr. discusses what a potential sequel to 2011's The Thing starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead could have looked like.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.John Wick director Chad Stahelski defends the movie's unrealistic approach to action, explaining the ways that it is knowingly heightened.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Director Chad Stahelski clarifies his previous comments regarding how he and Keanu Reeves are approaching the franchise’s future after John Wick 4.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The future of the John Wick franchise feels increasingly unclear, but the perfect action movie replacement already hit theaters two years ago.