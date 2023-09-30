John Wick Completely Changes The Bowery King’s Origins After 6 Years

Warning! This article contains spoilers for The Continental.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Continental episode 2 has changed the origin story of the Bowery King, six years after he was first introduced to the franchise. The Bowery King was introduced in John Wick: Chapter 2 played by Laurence Fishburne. Upon his debut, the Bowery King was shown as the leader of the criminal empire known as the Bowery or The Soup Kitchen.

The Bowery was an underground intelligence network masquerading as a homeless shelter which allowed the Bowery King a great deal of power, influence, and information. Unaffiliated with the High Table, the Bowery was shown as a frequent ally of John Wick throughout the four movies. With The Continental's placement on the John Wick timeline, the origins of The Soup Kitchen have been somewhat changed which offers a retcon of the Bowery King's claims from John Wick: Chapter 2, six years after the film was released.

Read more:

screenrant »

John Wick Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via PeacockFans of the John Wick franchise will want to know where to watch the original movie. Here's how you can stream the first film on Peacock.

The John Wick Universe Is Actually Getting Too BigThe 'Old Ways' might be even older than we thought.

John Wick: Chapter 2 Streaming: Watch & Stream via PeacockFans of the franchise will want to know where to watch John Wick: Chapter 2. Here's how to stream the sequel on Peacock.

John Wick Tease Explains Why Keanu Reeves' Assassin Is The Most FearedJohn Wick certainly earned his nickname.

Singer, 'John Wick' Spinoff Star Rina Sawayama Says She was Groomed By a Teacher at 17'John Wick: Chapter 4' star Rina Sawayama says she was groomed by a teacher at the age of 17. The pop singer, now 33, told BBC News' In Conversation that she only realized she 'was actually groomed' as a teenager when she reached her 30s, because that's how old her groomer was.

John Wick: Chapters 1-4 Blu-ray Collection On Sale, Vinyl Soundtrack ReleasedThe John Wick: Chapter 1-4 Blu-ray box set pre-order is discounted on Amazon, and a vinyl [...]

Warning! This article contains spoilers for The Continental.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Continental episode 2 has changed the origin story of the Bowery King, six years after he was first introduced to the franchise. The Bowery King was introduced in John Wick: Chapter 2 played by Laurence Fishburne. Upon his debut, the Bowery King was shown as the leader of the criminal empire known as the Bowery or The Soup Kitchen.

The Bowery was an underground intelligence network masquerading as a homeless shelter which allowed the Bowery King a great deal of power, influence, and information. Unaffiliated with the High Table, the Bowery was shown as a frequent ally of John Wick throughout the four movies. With The Continental's placement on the John Wick timeline, the origins of The Soup Kitchen have been somewhat changed which offers a retcon of the Bowery King's claims from John Wick: Chapter 2, six years after the film was released.

The Continental Reveals Laurence Fishburne's Character Didn't Form The Bowery's Empire Given the wealth of connections between The Continental show and the John Wick movies, it is no surprise that familiar details from the latter are being explored in the former. One of these familiar aspects is the Bowery which made an appearance in The Continental episode 2. Winston Scott, the young version of the character played by Ian McShane in the John Wick series, seeks out aid in his quest to take down The Continental's villainous manager Cormac, played by Mel Gibson.

As such, he is sent to the Bowery to meet with its current leader. However, this plot point of The Continental changes a piece of history about The Soup Kitchen given by Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King during John Wick: Chapter 2. In the film, the Bowery King claims that he joined The Soup Kitchen before it was a criminal organization. The Bowery King then explains that it was he who formulated the intelligence network under the guise of The Soup Kitchen, becoming its leader and therefore its king. Despite this information from John Wick 2, The Continental reveals that this was not the case.

The Continental Hints The Bowery King Took Over Mazie's Throne Before John Wick The reason for this comes from a character introduced by the time of The Continental episode 2's ending. Before Winston arrives at the Bowery, he is told to seek out a character named Mazie who runs the organization. He then meets with Mazie with the conversation between them in The Continental episode 2 making it clear that Mazie was head of The Soup Kitchen during the 1970s. This implies that the Bowery King did not actually create the organization as he said he did, hinting that instead, he took over Mazie's throne between the events of The Continental and John Wick.

Throughout the John Wick movies, the Bowery King is shown as a highly eccentric, performative character. From his long speeches to his flamboyant nature, the Bowery King is portrayed with a sense of exuberance. As such, it is likely he told John that he created the Bowery to solidify his power as the king while also adding to his personality. This makes the retcon from The Continental less of a big deal, and it still could be the case that the Bowery King changed the entire Soup Kitchen organization after taking Mazie's throne which offers some truth to his origin story from John Wick 2 despite changes in The Continental.

Winston's History With The Bowery Changes His Final John Wick 4 Scene Aside from the seeming change to the Bowery King's origins, The Continental episode 2 also adds more depth to Winston and the Bowery King's final John Wick: Chapter 4 scene. The last scene in John Wick 4 shows the Bowery King and Winston standing over John's grave, paying their respects to their longtime friend and ally. This scene now has added context with the reveal that Winston has an even longer history with the Bowery than first thought. Winston's tentative alliance with the Bowery in The Continental episode 2 proves that the character has been working with them ever since he became manager of the titular hotel.

Similarly, given that Mazie was in charge of the Bowery during the time of The Continental, it is likely that Winston became allies with the Bowery King for as long as the latter has been in power. This adds context to how long the two organizations, and two leaders of each respective one, have been working with each other by the end of John Wick: Chapter 4. With that in mind, the final scene of the film in which both men pay respects to the Baba Yaga is made that much more meaningful knowing how long they have been allies as hinted at in The Continental.