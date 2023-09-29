John Wick: Chapters 1-4 Blu-ray Collection On Sale, Vinyl Soundtrack Released

The John Wick: Chapter 1-4 Blu-ray box set pre-order is discounted on Amazon, and a vinyl [...] What's more, the original score for John Wick Chapter 4 from Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard is now available to pre-order here on Amazon on vinyl for $34.98 with a release date set for November 10th.

At this point, a fifth film in the John Wick series from Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski isn't a sure thing, so this new Blu-ray box set that includes Chapters 1-4 might be the definitive collection. In addition to four amazing films, the box set includes 7 pieces of fantastic interchangeable cover art and 4 art cards. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon for $32.99 (27% off) with a release date set for October 17th.

What's more, the original score for John Wick Chapter 4 from Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard is now available to pre-order here on Amazon on vinyl for $34.98 with a release date set for November 10th. Note that the 2LP set also comes with a free MP3 version that can be downloaded from Amazon.

As for the Blu-ray collection, Lionsgate hasn't announced a 4K Ultra HD version of this set for the US, but we have a hard time believing that one isn't in the pipeline. Make that several with all of the retailer exclusives that we've seen for this series in the past. However, a UK edition does exist and is available here on Amazon through a third party for $135.99.

According to Hi-Def Digest, the special features on the Blu-ray edition are as follows:JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4

If all you need is John Wick: Chapter 4, you have several options, though many of the exclusives were sold out at the time of writing. All of the details you need can be found below, including special features.

Walmart has revealed that their exclusive 4K UHD edition includes a Marquis pin, 6 collector cards, a custom map of Paris, hotel key card and themed folder from the Osaka Continental Japan, and a Comic-Con poster in a set that is listed here for $39.96. Walmart also has a Blu-ray SteelBook edition with a fantastic design that was originally available here for $24.96 (includes character cards).

The Amazon edition includes a bonus disc with 20 minutes of exclusive content in addition to the alternate cover pictured above. The description for this content is as follows:

"Over four films, the John Wick universe has expanded from a story of a man trying to avenge his dog to a massive world full of international intrigue and assassins. In this 20 minute exclusive, learn about the massive creative process that brings forth the many new locations and players that enter into the fray. Director Chad Stahelski joins Cast and Crew to guide fans through his creative process and tribulations that have culminated in this epic fourth installment. From the high rises of Osaka, to the chateaus of France, allies and enemies alike characterize this one of a kind cinematic experience. We meet Wick's ally Akira, played by legendary J-pop star Rina Sawayama, and discover the extensive training she had to go through to bring this unique character to life. Then, the foes of Wick, like Bill Skarsgard's Marquis, set killer obstacles and an unforgettable final duel." At the time of writing you can order the Amazon version here for $42.99.

The 4K Blu-ray SteelBook edition of John Wick: Chapter 4 is a Best Buy exclusive that was originally available here for $31.99. It features artwork of John Wick and Caine in blood red.

Finally, you pre-order the Target exclusive Blu-ray here for $22.99 with the dog-focused cover that they have released for previous installments. If you aren't interested in the physical edition extras, you can pre-order the standard John Wick: Chapter 4 Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital editions here on Amazon. With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin.

Chad Stahelski directed John Wick: Chapter 4 from a screenplay written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.