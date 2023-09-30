John Wick: Chapter 4 Pitch Meeting

Wick's franchise future is unclear. Just over six months after the movie shot its way to critical and commercial success, the latest episode of Screen Rant's Pitch Meeting series has tackled John Wick: Chapter 4.

The video, as seen at the top of this article, pokes fun at some of the action's sequels flaws, including its lengthy runtime of nearly three hours, and its simple setups for its hard-hitting set pieces. The episode also highlights the movie killing off Reeves' eponymous assassin, despite seemingly having plans for the franchise's future.

What Reeves & Co. Have Said About John Wick's Future In the wake of John Wick: Chapter 4's emotional ending, Reeves, Stahelski and the creative team behind the franchise have offered conflicting thoughts on a potential return for the eponymous assassin. The actor/executive producer has indicated he would only return if Stahelski were back at the helm, while the franchise director has gone back and forth on his interest in directing another installment. Though generally indicating he could be open to coming back, he doesn't have a clear idea of how he would bring back Wick without undoing his finale.

